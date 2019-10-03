Comparing of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) compete with each other in the CATV Systems sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest Inc. 6 0.17 50.37M 1.48 5.12 Roku Inc. 135 -10.24 84.61M -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WideOpenWest Inc. and Roku Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has WideOpenWest Inc. and Roku Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest Inc. 868,448,275.86% -34.5% 5.2% Roku Inc. 62,678,716.94% -4.6% -2.5%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WideOpenWest Inc. Its rival Roku Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Roku Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WideOpenWest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. and Roku Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Roku Inc. 1 1 5 2.71

$10 is WideOpenWest Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of Roku Inc. is $132.38, which is potential 22.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that WideOpenWest Inc. appears more favorable than Roku Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.4% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Roku Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3% of WideOpenWest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Roku Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WideOpenWest Inc. -2.94% 3.83% -5.01% 4.98% -28.4% 6.45% Roku Inc. -4.02% 13.09% 62.24% 134.15% 133.2% 237.24%

For the past year WideOpenWest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Roku Inc.

Summary

WideOpenWest Inc. beats Roku Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions. The companyÂ’s telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID, and other services. Its business services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products with newer services; SIP trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber-coaxial cable network across 19 markets. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, its networks passed approximately 3.0 million homes and businesses and served approximately 772,300 customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.