Comparing of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 8 1.22 89.68M 2.81 6.29 Nabors Industries Ltd. 2 -0.04 339.23M -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Nabors Industries Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 1,096,332,518.34% 6.3% 3.4% Nabors Industries Ltd. 16,450,705,591.39% -22.6% -8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.96 beta means Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 196.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Nabors Industries Ltd. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Nabors Industries Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.41, and a 116.81% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Nabors Industries Ltd. is $4, which is potential 113.90% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Nabors Industries Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has -22.08% weaker performance while Nabors Industries Ltd. has 48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Nabors Industries Ltd.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.