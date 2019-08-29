Comparing of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

We are comparing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 21 0.35 N/A 2.81 6.29 Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 2.96 beta, while its volatility is 196.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ensco Rowan plc has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ensco Rowan plc are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Ensco Rowan plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Ensco Rowan plc 1 4 3 2.38

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $24.4, while its potential upside is 243.18%. On the other hand, Ensco Rowan plc’s potential upside is 9.31% and its consensus price target is $9.04. The data provided earlier shows that Whiting Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Ensco Rowan plc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.