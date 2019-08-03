Comparing of Whitestone REIT (WSR) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

As REIT – Retail companies, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.07 N/A 0.51 25.10 American Assets Trust Inc. 45 8.47 N/A 0.67 69.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. American Assets Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Whitestone REIT. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Whitestone REIT is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Whitestone REIT and American Assets Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Whitestone REIT’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. American Assets Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Whitestone REIT and American Assets Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Whitestone REIT’s upside potential currently stands at 15.01% and an $14.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of American Assets Trust Inc. is $49.67, which is potential 6.06% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Whitestone REIT appears more favorable than American Assets Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are American Assets Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51%

For the past year Whitestone REIT’s stock price has smaller growth than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.