Comparing of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.53 N/A 2.46 5.71 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.44 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 4.1%. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.