Comparing of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.19 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 16.15% at a $15.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.