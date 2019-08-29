Comparing of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.19
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 16.15% at a $15.25 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.