Comparing of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.