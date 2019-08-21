Comparing of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.18 N/A 2.46 5.71 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.22% and an $15.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 35.7%. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.