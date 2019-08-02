Comparing of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Both White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 958 4.43 N/A 65.48 16.43 The Allstate Corporation 96 0.82 N/A 6.91 15.55

Table 1 highlights White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Allstate Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Allstate Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.4. The Allstate Corporation has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43

Meanwhile, The Allstate Corporation’s consensus target price is $108.29, while its potential upside is 3.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares. About 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats The Allstate Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.