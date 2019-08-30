Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP) and Its Rivals

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

The rivals have a potential upside of 4.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.