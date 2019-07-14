Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD) and Its Peers

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 5.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.77% 3.63% 24.35% -24.84% -8.68% 51.72% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.