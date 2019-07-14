Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD) and Its Peers

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.18%
|16.99%
|3.94%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|N/A
|14
|0.00
|Industry Average
|140.02M
|922.55M
|35.57
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|1.63
|2.48
As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 5.93%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.77%
|3.63%
|24.35%
|-24.84%
|-8.68%
|51.72%
|Industry Average
|1.55%
|6.23%
|5.70%
|8.68%
|15.77%
|19.69%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.
