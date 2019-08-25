Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|1.09
|N/A
|41.36
|0.61
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares and 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|1.44%
|5.11%
|13.69%
|19.01%
|-12.02%
|66.45%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.08%
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|8.47%
|0%
|13.65%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
