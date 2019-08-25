Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.09 N/A 41.36 0.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares and 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

