Comparing of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -2.58 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 22 6.40 N/A 0.58 37.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.43 beta indicates that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 81.2%. About 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.