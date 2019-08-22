Comparing of WEX Inc. (WEX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 196 5.66 N/A 3.12 70.01 comScore Inc. 12 0.30 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see WEX Inc. and comScore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

WEX Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for WEX Inc. and comScore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

WEX Inc. has an average target price of $221.67, and a 6.45% upside potential. On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential upside is 1,095.88% and its consensus target price is $23.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than WEX Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WEX Inc. and comScore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 75%. Insiders owned 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year WEX Inc. has 55.7% stronger performance while comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats comScore Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.