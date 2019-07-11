Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.74 N/A 2.26 13.27 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is presently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has an average price target of $14.67, with potential upside of 4.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 10.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.