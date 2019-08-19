Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.58 N/A 2.26 13.87 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 6.59% respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.