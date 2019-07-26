Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

As Asset Management businesses, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.53 N/A 2.26 13.27 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.