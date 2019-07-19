Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.59 N/A 2.26 13.27 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.88 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Federated Investors Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Federated Investors Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 92.9% respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.