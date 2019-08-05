Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.62 N/A 2.26 13.87 Central Securities Corp. 29 39.26 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Central Securities Corp. has 25.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.