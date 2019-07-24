Comparing of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Since Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.62 N/A 2.26 13.27 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.64 N/A 0.33 38.71

In table 1 we can see Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Competitively, 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.