Comparing of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and Its Competitors

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westwater Resources Inc. has 8.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Westwater Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.60% -108.90% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Westwater Resources Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Westwater Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westwater Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Westwater Resources Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Westwater Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Westwater Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westwater Resources Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

