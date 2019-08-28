Comparing of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westwater Resources Inc. and China Natural Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Westwater Resources Inc. and China Natural Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Westwater Resources Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, China Natural Resources Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors China Natural Resources Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.