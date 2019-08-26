Comparing of WestRock Company (WRK) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

We are contrasting WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock Company 37 0.47 N/A 2.90 12.42 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.03 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 highlights WestRock Company and Sonoco Products Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sonoco Products Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WestRock Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WestRock Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has WestRock Company and Sonoco Products Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock Company 0.00% 7.4% 3% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

WestRock Company’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Sonoco Products Company’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

WestRock Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sonoco Products Company are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Sonoco Products Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WestRock Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for WestRock Company and Sonoco Products Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock Company 1 1 1 2.33 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

WestRock Company’s upside potential is 21.61% at a $39.33 average price target. Competitively Sonoco Products Company has an average price target of $59, with potential upside of 5.55%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, WestRock Company is looking more favorable than Sonoco Products Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of WestRock Company shares and 77% of Sonoco Products Company shares. Insiders held 1.1% of WestRock Company shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Sonoco Products Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WestRock Company -2.01% -3.74% -5.11% -13.05% -37.07% -4.53% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year WestRock Company had bearish trend while Sonoco Products Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Sonoco Products Company beats on 11 of the 12 factors WestRock Company.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.