Comparing of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) and Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.59 N/A 1.61 14.58 Dow Inc. 51 0.69 N/A 4.95 9.78

Table 1 demonstrates Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Dow Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dow Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners LP. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dow Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Dow Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4% Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Dow Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Dow Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Meanwhile, Dow Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.71, while its potential upside is 26.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westlake Chemical Partners LP and Dow Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 30.5% respectively. About 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61% Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Dow Inc.

Summary

Dow Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Westlake Chemical Partners LP.