Comparing of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 66 0.90 N/A 5.97 11.31 The Sherwin-Williams Company 462 2.74 N/A 11.57 44.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The Sherwin-Williams Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation is presently more affordable than The Sherwin-Williams Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

Westlake Chemical Corporation’s consensus target price is $70.5, while its potential upside is 16.34%. Competitively the consensus target price of The Sherwin-Williams Company is $504.77, which is potential -5.60% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Westlake Chemical Corporation appears more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westlake Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 78.9% respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.