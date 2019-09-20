Comparing of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) and Its Rivals

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Midstream Partners LP has 42.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP N/A 29 17.70 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Western Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.31 2.49

$30.5 is the average price target of Western Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 11.56%. The peers have a potential upside of 29.03%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Western Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP has -2.63% weaker performance while Western Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Western Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Western Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Western Midstream Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.