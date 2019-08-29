Comparing of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Its Rivals

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a company in the Data Storage Devices industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Digital Corporation has 90.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Western Digital Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 20.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Digital Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.80% 0.70% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Western Digital Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital Corporation N/A 49 128.00 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Western Digital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Western Digital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital Corporation 3 2 5 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 2.33 2.57 2.72

$51.23 is the average target price of Western Digital Corporation, with a potential downside of -4.14%. The rivals have a potential upside of 14.02%. Western Digital Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Digital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Digital Corporation -6.05% 8.54% 6.08% 22.95% -23.05% 45.77% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Western Digital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Western Digital Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.90 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Western Digital Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Digital Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Western Digital Corporation is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.91. In other hand, Western Digital Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Western Digital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Digital Corporation’s competitors beat Western Digital Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.