Comparing of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 12.96

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.