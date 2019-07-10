Comparing of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.92
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
