Comparing of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.