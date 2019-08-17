Comparing of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI). The two are both Mortgage Investment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 8.36 N/A 0.74 13.80 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 7 -4.25 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.00% -6.3% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 8.92% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 43.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. -1.05% -3.66% -16.92% -23.93% -36.85% -9.12%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Arlington Asset Investment Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation beats Arlington Asset Investment Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations. The company was formerly known as Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.