Comparing of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.10 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 74.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.