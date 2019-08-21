Comparing of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.