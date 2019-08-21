Comparing of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
