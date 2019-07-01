Comparing of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|16.99
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.29
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 11.8% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
