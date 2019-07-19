Comparing of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.19 N/A 0.02 468.42 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.03 N/A 2.78 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.75, which is potential -10.44% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 51.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.