Comparing of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.47 N/A 0.02 479.47 Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.91 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus price target and a 3.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.