Comparing of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.73 N/A 7.59 5.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s consensus target price is $53, while its potential upside is 34.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 98.1% respectively. Competitively, 1.5% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.