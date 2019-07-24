Comparing of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.10 N/A 0.02 468.42 Altaba Inc. 70 110.85 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 9.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.