Comparing of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.99 N/A 2.78 12.01

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Franklin Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.75, with potential downside of -9.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.