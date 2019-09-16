Comparing of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

We are contrasting Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.54 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 70.31%. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.