Comparing of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.78
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 11.49% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
