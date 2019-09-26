Comparing of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.78 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 11.49% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.