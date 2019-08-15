Comparing of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

This is a contrast between Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.38 N/A 4.53 10.92 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.29 N/A 1.38 10.70

Demonstrates Western Alliance Bancorporation and Hope Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Hope Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Alliance Bancorporation and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hope Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Hope Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hope Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 38.86% upside potential and an average target price of $59.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Alliance Bancorporation and Hope Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Hope Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.