Comparing of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Since West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 116 6.05 N/A 2.87 47.91 Penumbra Inc. 150 10.68 N/A 0.27 618.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Penumbra Inc. Penumbra Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is currently more affordable than Penumbra Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Table 2 provides us West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. From a competition point of view, Penumbra Inc. has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penumbra Inc. are 6.1 and 4.3 respectively. Penumbra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Penumbra Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 91.7%. 0.6% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Penumbra Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Penumbra Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.