Comparing of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 112 5.24 N/A 2.87 40.63 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. BIOLASE Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, BIOLASE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BIOLASE Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 73.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 34.4% respectively. 0.3% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are BIOLASE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74% BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has weaker performance than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.