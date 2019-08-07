Comparing of West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Both West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.62 N/A 1.71 12.39 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.52 N/A 2.42 9.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for West Bancorporation Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to West Bancorporation Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us West Bancorporation Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that West Bancorporation Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.02 which is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares and 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. 3.5% are West Bancorporation Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc. was more bullish than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

West Bancorporation Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.