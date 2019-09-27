Comparing of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Since Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company 47 1.27 3.96B 4.88 9.92 United Bancshares Inc. 20 0.00 2.36M 2.52 8.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo & Company and United Bancshares Inc. United Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo & Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 8,456,117,873.16% 11.8% 1.1% United Bancshares Inc. 11,931,243.68% 10.3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means Wells Fargo & Company’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. United Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo & Company and United Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 1 2.14 United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wells Fargo & Company’s upside potential is 5.50% at a $51.56 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Wells Fargo & Company shares and 19.5% of United Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company has weaker performance than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats on 13 of the 13 factors United Bancshares Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.