Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,777,506.11% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 45.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 11 of the 12 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.