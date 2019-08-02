Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.99 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 24.74%. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.