Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation. Gladstone Capital Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is currently more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 13.2%. Insiders owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.