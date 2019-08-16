Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.08
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.21
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 43.3% respectively. 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.
