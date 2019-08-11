Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.63 N/A 0.52 24.36 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.94 N/A 1.17 12.05

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.74%. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.